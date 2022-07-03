Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,946,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.