Inspire Investing LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.