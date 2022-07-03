Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,168 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $248.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.