Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $136.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

