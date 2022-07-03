Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Crown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $93.00 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

