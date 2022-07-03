Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

