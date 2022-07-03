Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Garmin by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

GRMN stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.