Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.18 and a 1 year high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.19.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

