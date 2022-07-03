Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in UDR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UDR by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

UDR Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.