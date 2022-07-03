Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 25,270 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Andersons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet cut Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Andersons stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

