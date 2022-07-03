Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 9,998 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

NYSE:FLT opened at $213.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

