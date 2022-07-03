Inspire Investing LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Valmont Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE VMI opened at $226.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.81. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

