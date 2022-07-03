Inspire Investing LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI opened at $39.72 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.