Inspire Investing LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Cowen cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

