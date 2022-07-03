Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 332,610 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 169,955 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,501,708.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $985,641.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,114. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

CYTK opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

