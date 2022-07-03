Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.18.

About Ryanair (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.