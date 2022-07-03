Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 193,586 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.88 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

