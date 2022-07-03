Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $95.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

