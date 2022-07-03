International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

