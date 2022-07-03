International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Shares Up 4.1%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

