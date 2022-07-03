International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Shares Up 4.1%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Container Terminal Services (ICTEF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.