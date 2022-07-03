InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average is $290.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

