Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 6,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.