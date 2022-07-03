Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 6,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.