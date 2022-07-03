Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 2,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.