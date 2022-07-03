Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

PKW stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

