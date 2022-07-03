Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.21

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 2964401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,498,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter worth $570,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

