Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 124,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $23.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

