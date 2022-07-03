Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Short Interest Update

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.46% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

