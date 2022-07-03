Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

