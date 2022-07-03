Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of MHIVF stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Invesque has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.93.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.