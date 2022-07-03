Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of MHIVF stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Invesque has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.93.
Invesque Company Profile
