Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ISTR stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

