iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.17

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.17 and traded as high as $35.20. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 28,754 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the 1st quarter worth $6,650,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

