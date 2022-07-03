iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.59 and last traded at $115.82. Approximately 21,845,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 21,997,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.51.

