iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,546 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67.

