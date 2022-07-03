iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lowered by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.