iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lifted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 107,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

