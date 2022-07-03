iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,090 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.