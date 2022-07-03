iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Lifted by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $64.61 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

