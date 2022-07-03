iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

