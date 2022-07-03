iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 816.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,612,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,810,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,139,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,133,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,325.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 272,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 253,826 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

