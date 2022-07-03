iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

