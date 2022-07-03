iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

