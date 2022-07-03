iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

