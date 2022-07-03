iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $332.88 and last traded at $337.24. 1,279,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,524,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.76.

