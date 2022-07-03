iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.