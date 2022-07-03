iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.
Shares of IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.51.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.