iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

