iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,750,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,657,000 after acquiring an additional 783,838 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

