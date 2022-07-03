iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.