iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 144,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,117,508 shares.The stock last traded at $92.72 and had previously closed at $92.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 97,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

