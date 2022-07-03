iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Lessened by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,213,000 after purchasing an additional 179,182 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $159,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.71 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

