ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.60% of ITT worth $37,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 58.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

ITT stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

